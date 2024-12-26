Mahesh Babu-Sreeleela Starrer Guntur Kaaram Limited Re-release Shows In Hyderabad Sold Out On New Year's Eve

Mahesh Babu has just seen through the release of arguably one of the most anticipated Telugu films for the year - Guntur Kaaram. The film fared well at the box office. Now, the movie featuring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela in lead roles is back in theatres for a limited period of time in Hyderabad.

Guntur Kaaram to re-release in theatres?

Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram was released on January 12, 2024, with high expectations. Even though the film was liked by audience, it received mixed reactions during its theatrical run. The makers have planned limited re-release only in Hyderabad. Five special shows have been planned on the last day of 2024.

For the unversed, Guntur Kaaram is directed by Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo famed director Trivikram Srinivas, stars Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles. The film also features veterans like Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj in important roles.

File photo of Sreeleela in Guntur Kaaram | Source: IMDb

Guntur Kaaram’s box office performance

Guntur Kaaram opened to a good start at the box office but was unable to build on it due to a lack of good word-of-mouth. The film managed to bring in numbers during the Sankranti period, but after the holiday period ended, it plummeted dramatically. The Mahesh Babu starrer performed slightly better in Coastal Andhra, where the Sankranti boost was strongest, with final numbers similar to Sarkaru Vaari Paata, but the latter film was an under performer. Nizam closed with a dismal ₹47 crore, of which ₹19 crore came on the first day alone.

Poster of Guntur Kaaram | Source: IMDb