Published 19:14 IST, November 18th 2024
Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli Attend MM Keeravaani's Son's Pre-Wedding Function, Pose With Bride & Groom
Music composer MM Keeravani's younger son Sri Simha Koduri's pre-wedding festivities were held at Golconda Resorts in Hyderabad.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
MM Keeravani's younger son's pre-wedding festivities | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
19:14 IST, November 18th 2024