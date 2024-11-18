sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Air Pollution | Kailash Gahlot | Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit |

Published 19:14 IST, November 18th 2024

Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli Attend MM Keeravaani's Son's Pre-Wedding Function, Pose With Bride & Groom

Music composer MM Keeravani's younger son Sri Simha Koduri's pre-wedding festivities were held at Golconda Resorts in Hyderabad.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
MM Keeravani's younger son's pre-wedding festivities
MM Keeravani's younger son's pre-wedding festivities | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

19:14 IST, November 18th 2024