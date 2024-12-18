Mahesh Babu Starrer SSMB29 To Release In 2 Parts, Movie To Go On Floors In January 2025: Report

SSMB29 New Update: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli have been preparing for their upcoming magnum opus for a year. The buzz around this project has made it a highly anticipated upcoming movie. It was reported that the movie would go on the floors in early 2025. The reports now suggest that SSM29 will release in two parts in a gap of 2 years.

What are the new updates on SSMB29?

According to a report by industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, the first part of SSMB29 will release in 2027 while the second will release in 2029. The movie will go on the floors in January with a puja ceremony. It is a pan-India movie reportedly made on a budget of ₹1000 crore. Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad, has penned the script and the movie is touted to be a globe-trotting jungle action-adventure film.

In October, SS Rajamouli along with his son Karthikeya was busy scotting the places in Kenya for the shooting of SSMB29. He and his son shared photos from their trip enjoying a jungle safari.

Is Priyanka Chopra joining Mahesh Babu starrer SSM29?

According to reports, some of the biggest names, both on and off camera, are being roped in for SSMB29. With Mahesh Babu already locked in as the male lead, anticipation is soaring about who will star opposite him. While no names have been confirmed, the makers are reportedly in talks with Priyanka Chopra to board the project as the female lead.

(A file photo of Priyanka Chopra from Red Sea Film Festival | Image: Instagram)