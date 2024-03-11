Advertisement

After the success of Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu is currently getting ready for his upcoming project with SS Rajamouli, which is reportedly titled SSMB29. While the actor has bee busy with his film projects, he has consistently shown that he is a family man in addition to being a talented performer. He looks forward to spending time with his wife and kids whenever he gets a moment away from his hectic schedule. Recently, the Maharshi star was spotted with his spouse Namrata Shirodkar at a movie theater in Hyderabad.

Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar’s date night

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar stepped out for a date night on Sunday, March 10. The power couple was reportedly at a theatre to watch Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya starrer Dune: Part 2.

After seeing the movie, the pair was spotted getting into their car dressed in casual attire. Mahesh Babu wore an orange shirt and a creme-coloured cap, while Namrata chose a black ensemble.

What’s next for Mahesh Babu?

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be starring in SS Rajamouli’s next, tentatively titled SSMB29. As per media reports, the filmmaker has advised the actor to refrain from making public appearances before the event of SSMB29.

It has been reported that SS Rajamouli does not want Mahesh Babu's look for SSMB29 to leak online. Therefore, he has asked the Guntur Kaaram star to refarin from any appearances in the public until a decision is made.

SSMB29 is the first collaboration between SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. The film is billed as a jungle adventure, with references to mythology and epics, as is typical of the director. Furthermore, it is understood that Lord Hanuman from the Ramayana will serve as inspiration for both the story and Mahesh Babu's character.