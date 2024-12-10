Manchu Family Controversy: 2 Marriages To Sibling Rivalry, Know About Mohan Babu-Manoj's Fued

The simmering differences in the Manchu family, a prominent name in the Telugu film industry, have come out in the open and turned into a public spat. Veteran actor Mohan Babu and his younger son, Manchu Manoj, have filed complaints against each other, bringing their private issues into the spotlight.

On December 9, Mohan Babu lodged a complaint against son, Manoj and his wife, Mounika, expressing fears for his safety. He accused them of forcibly occupying his residence in Jalpally, Hyderabad, and attempting to take control of the property. In response, Manchu Manoj filed a counter-complaint, claiming that ten unidentified individuals entered his house on Sunday night. When he confronted them, a confrontation occurred, leaving him injured.

As this family dispute unfolds dirty in public, it highlights the turning point when private tensions erupted into a counter-allegations pool.

To know about the controversy let us first understand the family cycle of the Manchu family.

Mohan Babu family tree

Telugu actor and producer Mohan Babu has appeared in over 500 films. He has been married twice and has three children: Manchu Vishnu, Manchu Lakshmi, and Manchu Manoj. Vishnu and Lakshmi are from his first marriage to Vidya Devi, while Manoj is the son of Vidya Devi’s younger sister, Nirmala Devi, whom he married after Vidya's passing.

Mohan Babu family | Image: X

Manchu Manoj married Bhuma Mounika Reddy in March 2023, and they have a seven-month-old daughter named Devasena. This is the second marriage for both Manoj and Mounika. The couple currently resides at Manoj's father’s home in Hyderabad. Vishnu Manchu is married to Viranica Reddy, and they have four children. In 2023, Vishnu moved to Dubai. Lakshmi Manchu is married to Andy Srinivasan, and they have one daughter. Recently, Lakshmi relocated to Mumbai from Hyderabad. All three of Mohan Babu's children, Manoj, Vishnu, and Lakshmi, work as actors and producers in the Telugu film industry.

How did the conflict start between the family members?

Media reports from the Telugu film industry state that the issue between Manoj and Vishnu began several years back and has now snowballed into a public rift with allegations being made by Mohan Babu and Manoj against each other.

As per reports, a few years ago, Manchu Vishnu lived with his family at his father Mohan Babu’s house, while Manoj lived separately. However, in 2023, Vishnu decided to move with his family to Dubai. It is reported that when Vishnu left, Manoj’s mother, Nirmala Devi, urged him to move in with them.

Manchu family dispute first came in highlight in 2023 when the brothers' fight got public

In March 2023, Manoj posted a video on Facebook accusing half-brother Vishnu of entering his house and attacking two of Manoj's close associates. Although Manoj did not explain the cause of the dispute, he claimed that Vishnu had done this repeatedly. In the video, he was heard saying, “This is how he came to the house and beat our men. This is the situation.” Manoj later deleted the video, but it quickly gained attention in the media. In response, Vishnu dismissed the matter with a tweet: “This is just the beginning…#HOM #HouseOfManchus.”

The tension between the Manchu brothers had been building for years. Reports suggest that the rift stems from disagreements over the division of family business and property. It is also alleged that the Manchu family did not approve of Manoj’s marriage to Mounika. Nevertheless, Manoj married Mounika in an intimate ceremony at Lakshmi Manchu’s home in Hyderabad in 2023.

When Lakshmi Manchu called herself a victim of patriarchy in an interview

In a June interview, Lakshmi Manchu, daughter of Mohan Babu, revealed that her family was the biggest challenge she faced when deciding to move from Hyderabad to Mumbai for her acting career. Despite their opposition, she made the decision in 2023 and has since been actively meeting with Hindi filmmakers in Mumbai.

"The only obstacle was my family," Lakshmi told the Free Press Journal when discussing the difficulties of relocating. "They didn’t want me to leave for a long time. We’re a close family, and they’d say, 'Why become a small fish in a big pond?' They had their concerns. I stayed with my best friend, Rakul Preet, who kept urging me to move to Mumbai."

Lakshmi also mentioned that actor Rana Daggubati played a key role in convincing her to leave Hyderabad. He encouraged her to step out and explore new opportunities. However, she also claimed that her father, Mohan Babu initially opposed her pursuing acting. Many believe this might be the one cause she is close with her half-brother Manoj.

What happened in 2024?

Before the recent allegations surfaced in the media, a whistleblower from Mohan Babu University shared a post on social media, accusing Manchu Vishnu of misusing university funds for the Movie Artists Association elections, engaging in financial irregularities, and mistreating both students and staff. These claims sparked outrage among parents, some of whom reportedly filed complaints with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

In response, Manoj defended his father on social media, tweeting, "I’ve been made aware of concerns at @IVidyanikethan #MBUniversity from it deeply saddens me. My father, Chancellor Sri Dr. Mohan Babu garu, has always prioritized the well-being of students and the Rayalaseema community, which is reflected in the success of these institutions. With his vision and passion in mind, I want to offer my full support to both parents, students, and @AISFofficial during this time. I’ve already reached out to Executive Director Mr. Vinay to assess the situation, and I’m awaiting his feedback. We remain committed to supporting our students and community."

After which, The entire controversy died down eventually but it seems to have caused further fissures in the Vishnu-Manoj relationship.

What is the current situation?