Manchu Manoj Rubbishes Arrest Rumours, Reveals 32 Cases Have Been Filed Against His Family: Have Endured Immense Pain...

Manchu Manoj has been in the news after reports claimed that he was arrested by police on Monday. However, the actor has rubbished the reports and expressed his frustration over harassment. Manoj has issued a video statement to a publication where he opened up about the challenges he faced while supporting students at Mohan Babu University. For the unversed, the actor has accused the university's bouncers of mistreating students and people in the surrounding areas.

Manchu Manoj reacts to 'arrest' rumours

In a video statement shared by TeleguOne on X, Manoj said, “You have seen what's been happening the last few months, from around December 2024. I have been fighting for the students and people working at our college. Instead of addressing that me, my family have been targeted." He continued that numerous attempts were made to threaten him, hoping that he'd get scared. However, he clarified that he hadn't done anything wrong.

"Around 32 cases have been filed by numerous people on me and my wife from Delhi, Tirupati and other places. There's only one version of the truth and numerous versions of a lie. I stick by what I previously said," he added. He further stated that he had provided all proof to Chandragiri CI.

He further mentioned that local police were hesitant to file his complaints and allegedly accused them of intentionally delaying the matter. Manoj also said, "I spoke to the head constable, requested they summon the SI, but he did not respond. I demanded to know why they were harassing me and those around me."

I went to the station willingly: Manchu Manoj