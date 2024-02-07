Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 00:10 IST

Maruthi Refuses To Share Prabhas' The Raja Saab Release Date, Urges Fans To Prioritise Kalki 2898 AD

Director Maruthi emphasises Kalki 2898 AD's imminent release, deferring updates on Prabhas' The Raja Saab. He said that film will have a release date soon.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Raja Saab
Raja Saab | Image: Raja Saab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Prabhas who was last seen in his blockbuster film Salaar is currently working on a series of films. Currently, Prabhas is starring in the science fiction dystopian movie Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. This high-budget film, matching Hollywood standards, is scheduled for worldwide release on May 9. Prabhas is also working on the movie The Raja Saab under the direction of Maruthi. The director recently shed light on the progress of Prabhas' films emphasising the imminent release of Kalki 2898 AD and updates on The Raja Saab.

What did Maruthi say about The Raja Saab?

Maruthi who is the director of Prabhas' film The Raja Saab addressed questions about the release date and updates. He said that the current priority is Kalki 2898 AD, with The Raja Saab updates to follow after its release. Maruthi, during the teaser launch event of the movie True Lover, emphasized the significance of Kalki 2898 AD, urging audiences to watch it. Monthly updates on The Raja Saab were promised during its first look reveal, but substantial updates are now anticipated after Kalki 2898 AD hits the screens.

While Maruthi assures a well-received release date for The Raja Saab, rumours circulate about it being a horror-comedy entertainer. Although a December 2024 release is being considered no official confirmation has been made yet.

All about The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab which is being produced by People's Media Factory under the banner of TG Vishwa Prasad, is accompanied by music from Thaman. With key actors like Prabhas, the film's genre remains speculative, but it is poised to offer a full-length, entertaining role for the actor.

In addition to Prabhas, Kalki 2898 AD features a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Pashupati, with a cameo appearance by director SS Rajamouli.

Prabhas is simultaneously working on multiple projects, including the eagerly anticipated science fiction dystopian film Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, scheduled for a worldwide release on May 9. The first look of Prabhas in The Raja Saab, released during the Sankranthi festival, generated much excitement, but updates on the film are expected to be shared post the release of Kalki 2898 AD.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 00:10 IST

