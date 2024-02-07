English
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

BLACKPINK Lisa Fuels Dating Rumours With Frederic Arnault, Sports His Initials On Phone Cover

BLACKPINK Lisa can be seen clicking a selfie with her dancers. However, the spotlight was stolen by her phone cover, which had F.A Initials.

Republic Entertainment Desk
BLACKPINK Lisa and Frederic Arnault
BLACKPINK Lisa and Frederic Arnault | Image:Instagram
BLACKPINK Lisa recently performed at the Pièces Jaunes charity event in France. After her performance, the rapper posed for a selfie with her backup dancers at the event. Eagle eyes fans noticed she had F.A initials on the back of her phone cover, reigniting the dating rumours with the LVMH heir Frederic Arnault.

BLACKPINK Lisa Phone Cover Features Frederic Arnault’s Initials 

In the photo that surfaced online earlier today, January 29. Lisa can be seen clicking a selfie with her dancers. The monochrome images featured her in the front while others posed in behind her. However, the spotlight was stolen by her phone cover, which had F.A initials, allegedly referring to the billionaire heir Frederic Arnault. 

 

What sparked dating rumours between Lisa and Arnault? 

The speculations around Lisa and Frederic’s relationship first started in July when the two were seen on a lunch date in Paris. The businessman is the CEO of a luxury watch brand and the son of Bernard Arnault, reportedly the second-richest man in the world. 

Following that, the couple was reported to be vacationing together in Greece. Lisa dropped her vacation photos in the wee hours of Thursday. Soon after that, Frederic’s sister-in-law, Géraldine Guyot posted pictures from Greece with her husband, Alexandre Arnault. 

While none of the photos showed the idol with Arnault's family, eagle-eyed fans spotted that the photos were clicked at similar locations. Some fans even speculated that Lisa and Frederic might be on a double date in Greece. This isn't the first time Lisa has been in the news for such a reason. She was previously linked up with NCT 127 leader Taeyong and Park Bo Gum.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

