sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tulsi Gabbard | Donald Trump | Bomb Scare | Air Pollution | US Elections |

Published 07:39 IST, November 15th 2024

Matka Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Tej Witnesses Career's Lowest Opening, Mints ₹70 Lakh

Matka Box Office Collection Day 1: The periodic drama had an overall 15.71 per cent Telugu occupancy on Thursday, with the maximum reported in Visakhapatnam.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Matka box office collection day 1 report.
Matka box office collection day 1 report. | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

07:39 IST, November 15th 2024