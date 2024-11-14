Published 12:19 IST, November 14th 2024
Matka X Review: Netizens Rave About Varun Tej's Performance In 'Highly Predictable' Film
Matka X Review: Social media users who caught early shows of the Varun Tej starrer have praised the actor's performance while critiquing the film's plot.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun Tej features in the lead role in Matka | Image: IMDb
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
12:17 IST, November 14th 2024