sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tulsi Gabbard | Donald Trump | Bomb Scare | Air Pollution | US Elections |

Published 12:19 IST, November 14th 2024

Matka X Review: Netizens Rave About Varun Tej's Performance In 'Highly Predictable' Film

Matka X Review: Social media users who caught early shows of the Varun Tej starrer have praised the actor's performance while critiquing the film's plot.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Varun Tej features in the lead role in Matka
Varun Tej features in the lead role in Matka | Image: IMDb
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

12:17 IST, November 14th 2024