Published 18:12 IST, November 22nd 2024
Meenakshi Chaudhary To Tie The Knot With Nagarjuna's Nephew? Lucky Baskhar Actress Clears The Air
During a promotional event of her upcoming film, Mechanic Rocky, actress Meenakshi Chaudhary addressed the wedding rumours with Nagarjuna's nephew, Sushanth.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
File photo of Sushanth Anumolu and Meenakshi Chaudhary | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
18:01 IST, November 22nd 2024