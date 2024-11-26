Meet Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya's Sister-In-Law Zainab Ravdjee Who Got Engaged To Akhil Akkineni

A few days before Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding, the Akkineni family announced the engagement of Akhil Akkineni, the younger son of actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, to Zainab Ravdjee, daughter of Zulfi Ravdjee. The intimate ceremony, attended by close family, marked the start of a new chapter for the couple. The announcement sparked curiosity about the newest member of the Akkineni family.

Who is Akhil Akkineni’s Zainab Ravdjee?

Zainab Ravdjee is an established artist who has spent her life between India, Dubai and London, bringing together her love for creativity and culture. As per reports, Artist Zainab Ravdjee does an exhibition of paintings. Born and raised in Hyderabad and now based in Mumbai, she debuted her first Indian show, Reflections, in her hometown in 2012.

She is the daughter of Zulfi Ravdjee, a pioneer in the construction industry with over 30 years of expertise. Her brother, Zain Ravdjee, leads ZR Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd as Chairman and Managing Director, fostering innovation in renewable energy.

Zainab Ravdjee leads a private life away from the limelight, choosing to focus on her personal and professional endeavours. While her association with the affluent Akkineni family has drawn significant attention, Zainab maintains a low profile, balancing her public and private lives with grace. As per reports, The two met a couple of years ago and started dating.

Akhil engaged before elder brother Chay's wedding to Sobhita: Are they getting married on the same day?

The news of Akhil's engagement was shared when reportedly preparation is in full swing for Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding, which will reportedly take place at the Akkineni family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on December 4.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita | Image: X