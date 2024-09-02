sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Drone Attack | Muck in Mollywood | Andhra Rains | Paralympics 2024 | IC 814 | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 11:29 IST, September 2nd 2024

MeToo Wave: Tollywood's Own Hema Committee Report On Sexual Exploitation Awaits Release

All you need to know about the story behind the buried sexual harassment report in Telangana that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and WCC asked to be made public.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
About Voice Of Women report that has been buried for two years now.
About Voice Of Women report that has been buried for two years now. | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

11:29 IST, September 2nd 2024