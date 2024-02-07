Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 14:43 IST

Mrunal Thakur Set To Share Screen Space With Allu Arjun? Actress Reveals

Mrunal Thakur concluded her 2023 with a stunning performance in Hi Nanna with Nani. The actress recently revealed that she might work with Allu Arjun soon.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Allu Arjun and Mrunal Thakur
Allu Arjun and Mrunal Thakur | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur made a name for herself in the television industry before transferring to the 70 mm. While the actress began her career with small parts in movies, she rose to fame with her 2022 Telugu release Sita Ramam, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. Mrunal concluded 2023 with another stunning performance in Hi Nanna with Nani. The actress recently revealed that she might work with Allu Arjun soon. 

Mrunal Thakur to collab with Allu Arjun? 

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Mrunal reveals she currently doesn’t have any projects lined up with the Pushpa star. However, she is manifesting to share screen space with him. 

Mrunal Thakur

 

The actress said, “I think there’s already in the news that I am doing some film with him. That’s unfortunately not confirmed. I mean I haven’t received any query like that. But I think these fans are the ones who put all these combinations like this actor and this actress would look really nice together and then they start manifesting, then it starts happening. So yeah, let’s manifest. He’s fantastic performer, I’m looking forward. Pushpa 2 ka wo ek poster dekh ke hi sab hil gaye hain, imagine what the film is going to be like. (Just a poster of Pushpa 2 has created a storm, imagine what the film is going to be like).”

When Allu Arjun praised Mrunal Thakur’s performance 

Allu Arjun previously shared his views about Mrunal’s film Hi Nanna and he was all praises for it. The actor appreciated the acting skills of the lead stars and congratulated the entire team.

Taking to X, he wrote in the caption, “Congratulations to the entire team of #HiNanna . What a sweet warm film . Truly heart touching. Effortless performance by brother @NameIsNani garu. And my respects for green lighting such captivating script and bringing it into light . “

Advertisement

While praising Mrunal, he added, “Dear @Mrunal0801. Your sweetness is haunting on the screen . It’s Beautiful like you.” Together with Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal is currently filming Family Star, her third South movie. And if comes to reality, her movie with Allu Arjun will be her fourth in that industry.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 14:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Colombian Woman Expecting 20th Child

    World7 minutes ago

  2. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Ancient Idol of Lord Vishnu Found In River Krishna In Raichur

    Videos9 minutes ago

  4. Pakistan: 28 Killed, Over 40 Injured Amid 2 Blasts in Pishin

    World11 minutes ago

  5. Dariusz Szwed, CEO of Poland's largest lender, steps down

    Economy News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement