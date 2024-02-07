Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur made a name for herself in the television industry before transferring to the 70 mm. While the actress began her career with small parts in movies, she rose to fame with her 2022 Telugu release Sita Ramam, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. Mrunal concluded 2023 with another stunning performance in Hi Nanna with Nani. The actress recently revealed that she might work with Allu Arjun soon.

Mrunal Thakur to collab with Allu Arjun?

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Mrunal reveals she currently doesn’t have any projects lined up with the Pushpa star. However, she is manifesting to share screen space with him.

Mrunal Thakur

The actress said, “I think there’s already in the news that I am doing some film with him. That’s unfortunately not confirmed. I mean I haven’t received any query like that. But I think these fans are the ones who put all these combinations like this actor and this actress would look really nice together and then they start manifesting, then it starts happening. So yeah, let’s manifest. He’s fantastic performer, I’m looking forward. Pushpa 2 ka wo ek poster dekh ke hi sab hil gaye hain, imagine what the film is going to be like. (Just a poster of Pushpa 2 has created a storm, imagine what the film is going to be like).”

When Allu Arjun praised Mrunal Thakur’s performance

Allu Arjun previously shared his views about Mrunal’s film Hi Nanna and he was all praises for it. The actor appreciated the acting skills of the lead stars and congratulated the entire team.

Taking to X, he wrote in the caption, “Congratulations to the entire team of #HiNanna . What a sweet warm film . Truly heart touching. Effortless performance by brother @NameIsNani garu. And my respects for green lighting such captivating script and bringing it into light . “

Congratulations to the entire team of #HiNanna . What a sweet warm film . Truly heart touching.

Effortless performance by brother @NameIsNani garu . And my respects for green lighting such captivating script and bringing it into light .

Dear @Mrunal0801 . Your sweetness is… — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 11, 2023

While praising Mrunal, he added, “Dear @Mrunal0801. Your sweetness is haunting on the screen . It’s Beautiful like you.” Together with Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal is currently filming Family Star, her third South movie. And if comes to reality, her movie with Allu Arjun will be her fourth in that industry.

