My Low Point, Facing Character Assassination: Allu Arjun Emotional PC Over Sandhya Theatre Stampede

Pushpa 2 Stampede Incident: Allu Arjun , who is released on interim bail over the stampede case, held a press conference at his residence in Jubilee Hills today, December 21. He addressed the remarks made by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in the state assembly and shared that he is "facing character assassination". He started off the conference by apologising for being late and said that it took him time to "centre himself." He called the tragic stampede incident an "unfortunate accident for which no one was at fault," and expressed his condolences.