Naga Chaitanya is currently busy with the shoot of Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti of Karthikeya 2 fame. The project's leading lady is Sai Pallavi and the filming is ongoing at a brisk pace. In an interview, Chay teased what is in store for the fans from his upcoming film, which is set against the coastal backdrop.

Thandel poster | Image: Geetha Arts/Instagram

Naga Chaitanya teases patriotic theme in Thandel

According to 123 Telugu, Laal Singh Chaddha star Naga Chaitanya said that Thandel is based on the real-life story of a fisherman named Raju, who wandered into Pakistani waters and spent nearly two years in jail before he returned to India.

The Dhootha actor shared, “I spent nine months preparing for the role. It’s such an inspirational story. I want to make sure I get everything right, especially the Srikakulam accent. I went to Raju’s house, and his bravery and determination took me by surprise. I spent time with fishermen to understand their struggles. Thandel is the biggest film of my career, and I needed that role.”

What more do we know about Thandel?

Chandoo Mondeti, known for directing Telugu films like Premam and the Karthikeya franchise, is helming the upcoming film. Thandel is a survival thriller based on the real incident that happened in Srikakulam in 2018. The film's technical crew consists of music composer Devi Sri Prasad and cinematographer Shamdat. The movie also marks the second collaboration of Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya after Love Story in 2021.