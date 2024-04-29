Advertisement

Naga Chaitanya is currently gearing up for his upcoming film titled Thandel. The movie is directed by Chandoo Mondeti of Karthikeya 2 fame and features Sai Pallavi as the female lead. While Thandel is still in production, Naga Chaitanya has already zeroed in on his next project.

Naga Chaitanya joins hands with Karthik Dandu?

As per a report in 123Telugu, Naga Chaitanya is all set to work with Karthik Dandu of Virupaksha fame for his upcoming film. While an official announcement is expected to be out soon, it has been reported that Pooja Hegde might co-star the Thandel actor in the film. According to media reports, the film will go on floors in October 2024. Meanwhile, the film will be bagged by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra (SVCC).

Naga Chaitanya file photo | Image: Naga Chaitanya/Facebook

Naga Chaitanya and team Thandel cruising ahead with shoot?

Reportedly, Naga Chaitanya starrer Thandel is based on the harrowing experiences of Srikakulam fishermen who found themselves accidentally drifting into Pakistani waters during a routine fishing expedition. Chaitanya, who plays the lead, had earlier explained that the film depicts their rigorous one-and-a-half-year detention and eventual return to India of the captured fishermen.

Thandel still | Image: IMDb

Earlier, Naga Chaitanya had visited Srikakulam ahead of the film's announcement, interacting with local fishermen and exploring potential filming locations. Thandel is helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, marking his third collaboration with Naha Chaitanya after Premam (2016) and Savyasachi (2018). The film also marks Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's second collaboration after their 2021 hit film Love Story. Meanwhile, the film is expected to release during the Christmas holiday, December 20. However, it seems like Christmas race is going to be intense this year as another film is going to release on the same date. For the unversed, Nithiin starrer Robinhood will also hit the big screens on December 20.