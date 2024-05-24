Advertisement

Manam, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, recently rereleased in theatres. Vikram Kumar's 2014 Telugu film also starred Shriya Saran, Nagarjuna, and Akkineni Nageswara Rao in supporting roles. Chaitanya shocked his fans by showing up at Devi 70 MM in Hyderabad for a special screening of Manam.

Naga Chaitanya blushes watching his love-making scene with Samantha

Fans on X have posted footage of Chaitanya entering the theatre with security positioned between them, while fans are attempting to get a close-up look and showering him with flowers. The actor sat in a chair with director Vikram and a few other members of the crew to watch the film.

Seated among the audience in the theatre, Chaitanya wore black pants and a green-coloured shirt. After seeing his wedding scene with her ex-wife Samantha, not only the actor but also his fans became excited and began yelling and cheering. Soon after, Naga could be seen pleading with his followers to quiet down as they were causing mayhem during his and Samantha's love scene.

Advertisement

Samantha-Naga Chaitanya split

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got married in a lavish ceremony in Goa in 2017. Long before the two published public declarations about their divorce via their social media profiles in 2021, rumours about their separation were already circulating online.

Advertisement

“To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us,” a part of their statement read.