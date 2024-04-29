Advertisement

Thandel starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. The film has been making headlines for its intriguing plot and rich narratives. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, it has been reported that Thandel has secured a groundbreaking deal with a popular streaming giant.

Which platform has acquired digital rights of Thandel?

As per greatandhra, Naga Chaitanya starrer Thandel has locked an OTT deal with Netflix. The streaming giant has shelled out a whopping ₹40 crores to acquire the digital rights for the film across all South Indian languages as well as Hindi. This deal has marked a significant milestone for Naga Chaitanya and this is the highest amount paid for the OTT rights of his film.

Naga Chaitanya in Thandel | Image: YouTube screengrab

When will Thandel release in theatres?

It is well known that Naga Chaitanya is currently working on his film Thandel, which is directed by Chandoo Mondeti of Karthikeya fame. The film's production is nearing completion, and there is a lot of excitement surrounding this village drama with an action backdrop. However, it has been reported that the makers have decided to release film on December 20. An official announcement by the makers is expected soon. As per reports, Thandel is going to be Naga Chaitanya's biggest film to date as it is made on a budget of ₹50 crore.

Naga Chaitanya's still from his upcoming film Thandel | Image: IMDb

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya's film revolves around the lives of the fishermen in Srikakulam. It is based on true incidents in 2018 involving these Srikakulam fishermen. They travelled to Gujarat and went fishing from there. However, during one of their trips, they drifted off into Pakistan's borders and got caught.