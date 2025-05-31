Naga Chaitanya Shares A Postcard On Wife Sobhita Dhulipala's 33rd Birthday And It's Oh-So Adorable

Sobhita Dhulipala is celebrating her 33rd birthday today, May 31, and her husband, Naga Chaitanya, has made her day all the more special by wishing her with an adorable photo. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie from one of their many international vacations. In the image, we can see Sobhita leaning her head on Chay's shoulder as he clicks a picture, twinning in black sunglasses. In the backdrop, we can see a monument, which seemingly states that the postcard is from their European vacation.

She opted for a white T-shirt, while Chay donned a black T-shirt. Sharing the post, he penned a lovely birthday note that reads, "Happy birthday, my lady".

Soon after he shared the post, their fans flooded the comment section, wishing the actress. A user wrote, "Happy birthday to the most talented, witty, beautiful." Another fan wrote, "Just adore the two of you." A third user wrote, "Nice couples. Super."

The couple got married last year in December in the presence of their families and close friends at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

What's next for Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala?