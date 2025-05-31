Naga Chaitanya Shares A Postcard On Wife Sobhita Dhulipala's 33rd Birthday And It's Oh-So Adorable

Updated 31 May 2025 at 16:37 IST
Sobhita Dhulipala is celebrating her 33rd birthday today, May 31, and her husband, Naga Chaitanya, has made her day all the more special by wishing her with an adorable photo. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a selfie from one of their many international vacations. In the image, we can see Sobhita leaning her head on Chay's shoulder as he clicks a picture, twinning in black sunglasses. In the backdrop, we can see a monument, which seemingly states that the postcard is from their European vacation.
She opted for a white T-shirt, while Chay donned a black T-shirt. Sharing the post, he penned a lovely birthday note that reads, "Happy birthday, my lady".
Soon after he shared the post, their fans flooded the comment section, wishing the actress. A user wrote, "Happy birthday to the most talented, witty, beautiful." Another fan wrote, "Just adore the two of you." A third user wrote, "Nice couples. Super."
The couple got married last year in December in the presence of their families and close friends at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.
Sobhita was last seen in Love, Sitara. The actress is yet to announce her next project. Meanwhile, Chay was seen earlier this year in Thandel with Sai Pallavi. The film earned mixed reviews from the critics and audience, but everyone praised the performance of the lead cast. The film grossed over ₹100 crores worldwide and is the fifth highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. The actor is now busy filming his next project, NC24, helmed by Karthik Dandu. The film is expected to hit the theatres in 2026.
Published 31 May 2025 at 16:37 IST