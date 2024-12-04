Naga Chaitanya-Shobhita Dhulipala Wedding Venue Annapurna Studios Is Very Unique, Here's Why

Star couple Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are all set to tie-the-knot at the family-owned property Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, which was founded by the actor’s grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

The two are set to begin a new chapter of their lives with their wedding on December 4 and the venue itself is very special because it was founded in 1976 by Naga Chaitanya's grandfather, the legendary actor-producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Annapurna Studios spans 22 acres in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

The studio has produced over 60 feature films and is a major hub for Tollywood movie productions. It is also one of the largest film production studios in India.

Sobhita wore the traditional jewellery of her mother and grandmother for the ‘Raata ceremony’.

The Raata ceremony is a significant pre-wedding ritual in many Telugu traditions. It marks an important step before the bride is officially married. During this event, a bamboo stick is planted along with leaves of mango, jamun, and Jammi trees, which are then worshipped with sacred materials like pancha loha, navaratan (nine gems), and navadhaanya (nine grains).

A sacred potli (bag) was tied to the pole, and prayers were offered to the pancha bhuta (five elements) and devtas of all eight directions. This ritual is believed to purify and bless the bride before her journey into married life.

A source close to the actress shared that the actress wore her mother and grandmother's jewellery pieces which made it even more special for the actress.

Following the Raata ceremony, the Mangalasnaanam ritual takes place. During Mangalasnaanam, turmeric paste is applied to the bride’s body. Earlier, it was revealed that the wedding is going to be traditional and old-school, and will clock 8 hours for all the rituals.

“It’s going to be more than 8 hour long wedding rituals according to the Telugu Brahmin traditions, which is what Sobhita and Chaitanya are following for their wedding,” a source close to Sobhita revealed.