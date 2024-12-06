Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Make First Public Appearance After Wedding At Srisailam Temple

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 4 in Hyderabad at Annapurna Studios. It was an intimate wedding ceremony attended by their families and close friends, including Nani, Karthi and the Daggubati family. On Friday, the newlyweds made their first public appearance at Sri Bhramarambika Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam, also known as Srisailam Temple, in Andhra Pradesh. Several photos and videos from their visit are going viral on social media.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala offer prayers at Srisailam Temple

In the video going viral on the Internet, newlyweds Chaitanya and Sobhita can be seen walking towards the temple accompanied by their father Nagarjuna Akkineni. For their first public appearance as a married couple, Chay wore a white shirt paired with traditional mundu with a patka. Sobhita, on the other hand, looked beautiful in a yellow saree with pink-golden borders. She accessorised her look with golden jewellery and sported nude makeup look.