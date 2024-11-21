Published 17:53 IST, November 21st 2024
Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Walk Hand-in-hand At IFFI, Invite Paparazzi To Wedding | VIRAL
Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala: The engaged couple attended an event at IFFI Goa, days ahead of their wedding in December. A video of the same is now viral.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala attended the International Film Festival of India | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
17:53 IST, November 21st 2024