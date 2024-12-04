Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Highlights: All Smiles! ChaySo's Moments From Nuptials

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala wed in Hyderabad on Wednesday, December 4 | Image: Nagarjuna/X

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Highlights: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala made headlines today as they exchanged vows in a highly anticipated wedding ceremony after nearly two years of dating. The couple's wedding was one of the most talked-about events, with fans eagerly awaiting every moment. As Nagarjuna’s son Chay tied the knot with his love, Sobhita, the celebrations were filled with love, joy and grandeur. The couple's wedding photos and videos captured the magic of this special day. From the wedding ceremony to the grand marriage festivities, #ChaySo's wedding was a true celebration of love and union. Stay tuned for live updates on Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s marriage, as well as exclusive glimpses of their wedding ceremony, photos, and videos that will be shared throughout the day.