Published 18:13 IST, December 4th 2024
Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Highlights: All Smiles! ChaySo's Moments From Nuptials
Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Highlights: ChaySo wed at the Akkineni family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of friends & family. Guests from Tollywood included Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati and many more.
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Highlights: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala made headlines today as they exchanged vows in a highly anticipated wedding ceremony after nearly two years of dating. The couple's wedding was one of the most talked-about events, with fans eagerly awaiting every moment. As Nagarjuna’s son Chay tied the knot with his love, Sobhita, the celebrations were filled with love, joy and grandeur. The couple's wedding photos and videos captured the magic of this special day. From the wedding ceremony to the grand marriage festivities, #ChaySo's wedding was a true celebration of love and union. Stay tuned for live updates on Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s marriage, as well as exclusive glimpses of their wedding ceremony, photos, and videos that will be shared throughout the day.
Live Blog
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Marriage Highlights: The much-awaited Naga Chaitanya marriage with Sobhita Dhulipala took place today, December 4, at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.
First photos of the newlyweds are now doing rounds on social media. Sobhita donned a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree. The bride was adorned in heavy jewellery as she performed the wedding rituals. Chay paid tribute to his grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, by donning traditional attire called pancha reminiscent of his grandfather’s timeless style. The wedding festivities was attended by top celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan, and Mahesh Babu.
23:51 IST, December 4th 2024
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Coverage: PV Sindhu drops a glimpse of her look
PV Sindhu shared a carfie as she arrived at the wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala in Hyderabad. She is rumoured to be tying the knot in December end with businessman Venkatra Datta Sai.
23:12 IST, December 4th 2024
Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding LIVE: Official wedding pics out
In his sweet message for the newly married couple, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, Tollywood star Nagarjuna shared how their wedding was special as it coincided with his dad, the late Akkineni Nageswara Rao's centenary year. Nagarjuna also posted the official wedding photos of ChaySo on his X handle, marking a new phase in their relationship.
21:59 IST, December 4th 2024
Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding LIVE: Nagarjuna announces Chay's second wedding
Tollywood star Nagarjuna welcomed new bride Sobhita Dhulipala to the Akkineni family with a touching note that read, “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. 🌸💫 Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives. This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu’s statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude (sic).”
21:37 IST, December 4th 2024
Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding LIVE: Newlyweds snapped in a frame
Photos from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's private wedding ceremony in Hyderabad have surfaced on social media. The newlyweds were snapped all smiles in this candid snap.
21:28 IST, December 4th 2024
Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding LIVE: What bride Sobhita wore on her wedding day?
Sobhita wore a Kanjivaram silk saree paired with intricate temple jewellery which included a heavy choker, layered kundan necklaces, statement earrings and an ornate mang tikka. Her hair was styled in a traditional bun accessorised with flowers, complementing her beautiful bridal getup.
21:09 IST, December 4th 2024
When Nagarjuna married Lakshmi Daggubati
As Naga Chaitanya tied the knot for the second time with Sobhita Dhulipala, his father Nagarjuna's first wedding became a topic of discussion on social media. A Reddit user shared pictures of Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati on the microblogging site. Lakshmi married Nagarjuna in 1984. The couple separated in the year 1990. After this, in the year 1992, Nagarjuna married Amala Akkineni.
20:59 IST, December 4th 2024
Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding LIVE: Bride Sobhita with her family
Another picture of bride Sobhita from her wedding to Naga Chaitanya has been going viral on social media. The candid snap shows her with her parents and younger sister Samanta as they gathered around the mandap.
20:34 IST, December 4th 2024
Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding LIVE: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan arrive
Guests have started to arrive at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad for the celebration of ChaySo wedding festivities. Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan marked their presence among other film personalities.
20:34 IST, December 4th 2024
Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding LIVE: First photos of newlyweds out?
Purported photos from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad have been doing the rounds on social media. It seems like the couple twinned in beige and gold on their big day.
19:59 IST, December 4th 2024
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Coverage: Throwback to ChaySo's engagement
Chay and Sobhita got engaged in August this year. Their engagement was announced on social media by Nagarjuna. Check out the post below to know how the veteran actor welcomed Sobhita to the Akkineni family.
19:47 IST, December 4th 2024
Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding LIVE: 8-hour-long wedding rituals for ChaySo
“It’s going to be more than 8-hour-long wedding rituals according to the Telugu Brahmin traditions, which is what Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya are following for their wedding,” a source close to The Night Manager actress revealed. The wedding venue is the Akkineni family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.
19:43 IST, December 4th 2024
Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding LIVE: PV Sindhu to attend the function with her husband-to-be?
Among the high-profile guests who will attend the wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, PV Sindhu is also expected to be one. The Indian shuttler is said to be partaking in the festivities ahead of her own rumored wedding with businessman Venkata Datta Sai later in December.
19:37 IST, December 4th 2024
Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding LIVE: Nagarjuna's wedding gift for ChaySo
Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya's father, is reportedly gifting a luxurious car to the couple as their wedding gift. The Tollywood star has reportedly shelved out ₹2.5 crore on a swanky Lexus car.
19:31 IST, December 4th 2024
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Coverage: Newlyweds to visit a temple?
Both Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala belong to families which are deeply rooted in tradition and culture. According to reports, they will either visit the Tirupati Temple or Srisailam Temple after tying the knot on December 4.
19:33 IST, December 4th 2024
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Coverage: What Chay said about his life after wedding?
Ahead of his wedding, Naga Chaitanya revealed that he plans to become a father in the future. "Happily married, with a couple of kids,” Chay shared about his future plans. When asked if he wants 4 or 5 kids like Venky Mama (Venkatesh Daggubati), the Thandel star laughed and said, "Maybe just one or two." The actor also added, "I'd probably take my son to a race track, and go-kart with him. If I have a daughter, whatever hobby she has. Like I want to spend those moments with them."
19:22 IST, December 4th 2024
Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding LIVE: Who are the high-profile guests?
Reports claim that the two families have invited over 300 people to the wedding celebration. Members of prominent families, including the Mega, Nandamuri, and Daggubati clans, are also expected to attend. Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni, Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR are expected to grace the event.
19:34 IST, December 4th 2024
Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding LIVE: Leaked photo of the wedding invite
ChaySo wedding muhuratam is scheduled for 08.13 pm. A leaked photo of the wedding invite confirmed the timings of the nuptials of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala.
19:33 IST, December 4th 2024
Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding LIVE: What's special about ChaySo wedding venue?
Star couple Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are all set to tie-the-knot at the family-owned property Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, which was founded by the actor’s grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao. It was founded in 1976 by Naga Chaitanya's grandfather, the legendary actor-producer ANR and spans 22 acres in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The studio has produced over 60 feature films and is a major hub for Tollywood movie productions. It is also one of the largest film production studios in India.
19:06 IST, December 4th 2024
Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding LIVE: Guests all set to arrive soon | Watch
The Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad has been decorated with garlands for the wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. Additionally, security has been stationed outside the venue to welcome high-profile guests.
18:59 IST, December 4th 2024
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Coverage: Nagarjuna's Jubilee Hill bungalow decked up
A glimpse of Nagarjuna's Jubilee Hill bungalow shows that the Akkineni family is all set to welcome new bride Sobhita at their residence after wedding festivities conclude on December 4.
18:39 IST, December 4th 2024
Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding LIVE: First photo of decked up Annapurna Studios
The Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad has been decked up in lights and flowers to host the grand wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4. Many Tollywood celebrities are expected to mark their presence at the festivities.
18:33 IST, December 4th 2024
Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding LIVE: Groom's wedding outfit
Naga Chaitanya will pay tribute to his grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, by donning traditional attire called 'pancha' reminiscent of his grandfather’s timeless style.
18:28 IST, December 4th 2024
Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding LIVE: Sobhita's bridal couture details revealed
For her big day, reportedly, Sobhita has chosen a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree, beautifully adorned with real gold zari. "Sobhita is personally involved in every detail, adding a special and heartfelt touch to her big day,” a source shared about the bride's outfit for her wedding with Naga Chaiatanya.
18:25 IST, December 4th 2024
Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding LIVE: Unseen Pics of the couple from dating era
Ahead of their wedding, rare and unseen pictures of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala from their dating days have been unveiled. These intimate snapshots offer a glimpse into their private relationship, fueling excitement among fans as their big day approaches.
18:21 IST, December 4th 2024
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Coverage: Sobhita drops pics from her haldi
Earlier in December, The Night Manager actress took to her Instagram account to share photos from her Pelli Kuthuru ceremony held as a part of the pre-wedding festivities.
18:19 IST, December 4th 2024
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Coverage: Guests list includes Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and more
Reportedly, ChaySo's wedding ceremony will be attended by top Telugu celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Ram Charan, Prabhas and Mahesh Babu.
18:16 IST, December 4th 2024
Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding LIVE
Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Wedding Muhurat: The couple is reported to tie the knot at 08:15 PM today at Annapurna Studio in Hyderabad. The rituals will go on for 8 hours as per a source close to the bride.
18:12 IST, December 4th 2024
Naga Chaitanya to resume thandel shoot after wedding
Naga Chaitanya shared exclusively with Republic that he will resume work on his upcoming film Thandel after wrapping up the wedding festivities. “Thandel is up for release on February 7, 2025, and I'm almost done shooting for it,” he shared.
Updated 23:56 IST, December 4th 2024