Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding: Akkinenis' Jubilee Hill Bungalow Decked Up For Festivities

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding: The actor couple is all set to tie the knot later today, December 4. They will get married at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The wedding ceremony is reportedly a private event with only family and close friends in attendance. Ahead of the ceremony, a video of a decked-up Akkineni residence is going viral online.

Akkineni residence decked up to welcome Naga Chaitanya's second wife - Sobhita Dhulipala

On December 4, hours before Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding a video of the groom's residence began circulating online. In the clip, the Akkineni residence, the iconic Jubilee Hill Bungalow in Hyderabad could be seen decorated with fresh flowers. The entrance of the house has been adorned with fresh flowers to welcome the new bride.



Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will reportedly tie the knot at 8:15 PM. The wedding will be held with traditional Telugu rituals. Following the ceremony, the newlyweds are expected to visit either the Srisailam Temple or Tirupati Balaji Temple for post-wedding rituals, a source told Pinkvilla.

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala star-studded wedding

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding is expected to be a star-studded affair with industry insiders in attendance. If reports are to be believed, the couple has invited Allu Arjun and family, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and his wife among others. Badminton player PV Sindhu is also expected to be in attendance at the event.



Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding at the Akkinenis' Jubilee Hills bungalow, with stars like Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu in attendance | Image : Instagram

As per reports, Chay will don the 'pancha' during the wedding ceremony. The decision has struck an emotional chord with fans, who have taken to social media to praise Naga Chaitanya for his simplicity and reverence for his roots. According to the reports, for her big day, Sobhita has chosen a Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, paying homage to her roots. Additionally, she has opted for a white khadi saree handwoven in Ponduru, Andhra Pradesh, paired with a matching ensemble for Naga Chaitanya. These choices reflect their shared appreciation for timeless artistry and heritage.