Published 22:13 IST, November 22nd 2024
Nagarjuna Recalls Father ANR Attempting Suicide As His 'Feminine Mannerisms' Were Mocked
During a conversation at the event, Nagarjuna made surprising revelations about how his father was ridiculed for portraying feminine roles.
- Entertainment News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nagarjuna recalls tough days of her father | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
22:13 IST, November 22nd 2024