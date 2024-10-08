sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:43 IST, October 8th 2024

Nagarjuna Records Statement In Defamation Case Against Konda Surekha Over Her Derogatory Remark

Nagarjuna vs Konda Surekha: Congress Minister Konda Surekha alleged that KT Rama Rao was the reason behind Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nagarjuna legal action against Konda Surekha
Nagarjuna legal action against Konda Surekha | Image: x
  • 2 min read
21:43 IST, October 8th 2024