Updated March 28th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

Naveen Polishetty Meets With An Accident In The US | Reports

Actor Naveen Polishetty met with a bike accident in the US.

Naveen Polishetty
A file photo of Naveen Polishetty | Image:Instagram
Actor Naveen Polishetty met with a bike accident in the US. According to reports, the actor broke his arm and is currently recovering. 

File photo of Naveen Polishetty | Image: X

There has been no official statement from Naveen’s end as of now. 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

