Updated March 8th, 2024 at 21:44 IST

NBK109 First Look Teaser: Nandamuri Balakrishna Begins The Hunt In His Classic Style

The 1st glimpse of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NBK 109 has been unveiled on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Check out classic Balakrishna fighting with enemies.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
NBK109
A still from the teaser. | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, the makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna's 109th film which is tentatively titled as NBK109, have unveiled the first look. The teaser offers a glimpse of not just the film but also the veteran actor's character, showing off his usual swag.

Check out the teaser of Nandamuri Balakrishna's NBK109

The video opens up with the whole village set on fire and that's when Nandamuri enters the frame in his swanky ride, while in the background we can hear, "When a Lion comes to attack a group of jackals, it is not called War, it is called Hunting.” He can be seen getting out of the car with a suitcase which has weapons and a bottle of Saruku or alcohol. He first drinks the Saruku and then starts fighting with what seems to be his enemies.

(A still from the teaser | Image: YouTube)

The teaser is laced with an electrifying background score adding thrill to the scene. "Here's Unleashing the 𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩 𝙎𝙖𝙧𝙪𝙠𝙪!!" read the caption.

Advertisement

What do we know about NBK109?

Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, the film also stars Bobby Deol seemingly in an antagonist role. Urvashi Rautela is also part of the film in a supporting role. It marks the first collaboration between Balakrishna and director KS Ravindra. NBK109 has been bankrolled by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner, with Thaman S scoring the music for this mammoth project. The makers are yet to unveil the plot and release date of the film.

Meanwhile, NBK is currently on a success streak with back-to-back hit films - Akhanda (2021), Veera Simha Reddy (2023) and Bhagavanth Kesari (2023). He has also already created a hattrick, now with NBK109 in the pipeline, it will be interesting to see if this film also becomes the superhit film at the box office. 

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 21:44 IST

