Nick Jonas Is Blown By Priyanka Chopra-Mahesh Babu's Varanasi, Calls Magnum Opus 'Next Big Film' Of SS Rajamouli
Nick Jonas opens up about his wife Priyanka Chopra's next Indian film Varanasi, co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie is helmed by SS Rajamouli.
Nick Jonas is one of the biggest cheerleaders of Priyanka Chopra and doesn't miss a chance to extend support. Having said that, in a recent interview, he heaped praise for Priyanka's next film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, and called it "incredible". Not just Indian films, Nick also praised the Indian music, calling it "inspiring".
Nick Jonas praises Priyanka Chopra's Varanasi
During his appearance on the Zach Sang Show, the singer opened up about Varanasi and said, "Priyanka has been shooting one (movie) for 14 months, on and off. It’s a South Indian film with SS Rajamouli, who directed RRR, his last movie. This is his next big film; it’s going to be incredible.” He further expressed his admiration for Indian cinema and said that there are great projects on the horizon.
In the same interview, he spoke about Indian music and how actors lip-sync the song in the movie. “That’s something so inspiring to me,” he said.
Nick, who is lovingly called Nick Jiju in India, shared his fascination for big families and Indian weddings. He shared that the couple is trying to raise their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, to have Hindu values and understand what karma is.
All about Varanasi
Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role. Reportedly, ₹1000 crore is being invested in the project to make it appealing to international audiences. The director has confirmed that IMAX cameras have also been used to film specific portions in the movie. The film’s offshore theatrical rights are reportedly valued at around ₹160 crore, and the number could go higher if the trailer and other promotional material land correctly. The film will have a reference to Ramayana, where Mahesh Babu will star as Lord Rama. The magnum opus will hit the theatres on April 7, 2027.
