Nithiin Starrer Robinhood New Release Date Announced, Film To Clash With Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Nithin starrer Robinhood which has been delayed for quite some has finally got a release date. The heist action entertainer was supposed to release in theatres on Christmas last year. Makers have also shared a new poster.

Robinhood gets new release date

Makers of Robinhood, Mythri Movie Makers took X to announce the release date. Along with the poster, the caption read, “This summer, buckle up for the adventurous entertainer that is going to erupt on the big screens. #Robinhood in cinemas worldwide on March 28th”.

Fans expressed their excitement , but at the same time were skeptical about the release date in the comment section. One user wrote, “Let’s go”. Another user wrote, “Waiting”. The main reason is Robinhood will be clashing with Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Sreeleela and Nithiin in Robinhood | Source: IMDb

What do we know about Robinhood?

Robinhood is helmed by Venky Kudumula. The film stars Nithiin, Sreeleela, Dayanand Reddy, Vennela Kishore, Kyle Paul, Rajendra Prasad and Keshav Deepak among others. Robinhood will release in theatres on March 28.

Poster of Robinhood featuring Nithiin | Source: IMDb

The film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. Music has been composed by National Award-winner GV Prakash Kumar. Sai Sriram is the cinematographer while Prawin Pudi and Raam Kumar serve as the editor and art director, respectively.