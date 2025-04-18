Odela 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tamannaah Bhatia's Solo Stint In Supernatural Thriller Earns Only ₹85 Lakh

Odela 2, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role, hit the big screens on April 17. A sequel to the 2022 film, the supernatural thriller has opened to a lacklustre response from cine-goers. The poorly reviewed film has concluded day 1 at the box office with apalling collection.

Odela 2 unable to gross even ₹1 crore on day 1 of release

Directed by Ashok Teja, Odela 2 has opened to a lukewarm response at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the thriller wrapped up day 1 with just ₹0.85 crore. At the time of publishing, the movie had raked in another ₹0.17 crore on day 2. Given the Good Friday holiday, the movie might rake in better numbers on the weekend.



Tamannaah Bhatia's starrer received largely negative reviews from social media users. Netizens who caught the early shows of Odela 2 claimed that the film is ‘boring and predictable’. While Tamannaah's performance received thumbs up, cine-goers believed that it was not enough to ‘save’ the film. Some even commented that the movie is ‘style over substance' with a bland story and reduntant plot.



Odela 2 also faces competition from Ajith's Good Bad Ugly. The Tamil movie was also released in Telugu and has been drawing audiences to housefull theatres. In the first week, the actioner has amassed over ₹5 crore in the Telugu language alone. In total, the Ajith starrer has raked in ₹119.22 crore in 8 days of theatrical run.



