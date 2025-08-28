OG: New Track Suvvi Suvvi Featuring Pawan Kalyan-Priyanka Mohan Out Ahead Of Film's September 25 Release

The makers have released a heartfelt love song from the politician and actor Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film 'They call him OG'. The track is titled 'Suvvi Suvvi'.

The released track 'Suvvi Suvvi' features the love chemistry between the lead duo Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan.

The music was composed by Thaman S and sung by Sruthi Ranjani. The lyrics of the track were penned by Kalyan Chakravarthy.

With occasional glimpses from the movie, the latest track featured the singer Ranjani delivering a captivating performance along with an orchestra and a choir in the background.

The movie is written and directed by Sujeeth. The film is produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the banner of DVV Entertainment.

DVV Entertainment shared the song on their Instagram handle on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.