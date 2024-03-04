English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

Operation Valentine Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Tej Starrer Fares Poorly In 1st Weekend

The first weekend report of Varun Tej's Operation Valentine is out and the movie has underperformed at the box office. It is based on true events.

Varun Tej in Operation Valentine
Varun Tej in Operation Valentine | Image:X
The recently released Air Force drama Operation Valentine starring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar, hit theatres on March 1, 2024. Directed by Shakti Singh, the film garnered significant attention in the lead-up to its release, with extensive promotional efforts. However, despite favourable early reviews, the movie failed to leave a mark at the box office.

Operation Valentine box office update

After completing its first-weekend run, Operation Valentine managed to earn a mere Rs 6 crore worldwide hinting at a lacklustre start for the film. The weekend collections were seemingly gloomy and suggested a potential struggle to sustain momentum beyond the initial days of its theatrical run.

 

 

What are the challenges being faced by Operation Valentine?

Despite Varun Tej's vigorous promotional efforts, the film failed to attract substantial audience footfall from its beginning. With an occupancy rate of around 50% in Telugu states from day one, one of the primary factors contributing to its lukewarm reception was its unfamiliar subject matter.

The audience in Telugu-speaking regions seemed unaccustomed to Air Force dramas and those interested recently viewed similar narratives in films like Hrithik Roshan's Fighter which also centred around the Pulwama attacks. The film's release in the Hindi market also gave bleak results, with minimal interest from audiences.

What’s the future of Operation Valentine in the theatres?

Despite its underwhelming performance in theatres, Operation Valentine is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime by the end of March 2024. Varun Tej, currently with only one project in hand, is collaborating with director Karuna Kumar on the film Matka.

Operation Valentine also stars Navdeep, Paresh Pahuja, Ruhani Sharma, Mir Sarwar, Shataf Figar and Ali in pivotal roles. Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada in his directorial debut, the movie has been bankrolled by Sony Pictures and Sandeep Mudda under the co-production of God Bless Entertainment and Nandkumar Abbineni.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

