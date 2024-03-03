Advertisement

Operation Valentine released on a pan-India scale on March 1. The movie sees Varun Tej essay the role of an Air Force fighter pilot. The lead actors of the film, Manushi Chhillar and Varun Tej had promoted the movie on a pan-India level and fans were excited by the prospect of a new patriotic action movie. However, that excitement has failed to translate into box office numbers.

Operation Valentine Day 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

As per Sacnilk, the total earnings for Day 2 all India stands at a mere 2.25 crores. Operation Valentine had an overall 18.38% Telugu Occupancy on Saturday, March 02, 2024. Its Telugu (2D) occupancy for morning shows was 12.92% and afternoon shows only increased to 19.08%. Evening shows reached to a mere 19.81%. However, the night shows showed a nominal growth at 21.70%. The trends are not very encouraging for the film.

Manushi Chhillar in Operation Valentine| Youtube screengrab

Operation Valentine shows slow growth

According to Sacnilk, Operation Valentine earned ₹1.25 crore on its opening day in all languages in India. The film had an overall 16.97% Telugu Occupancy on Friday. The morning shows started at a very low occupancy at just around 16.44%, which went down to 13.95% for the afternoon shows. The evening shows witnessed a jump to 16.60% occupancy and night shows saw 20.89% the theaters being filled.

Does Operation Valentine live up to the hype?

Operation Valentine had fan hype surrounding it in the runup to its theatrical release. The aggressive promotion strategy undertaken by the makers did go a considerable length in establishing the film as one among the major releases slated for March. However, both the critic reviews and the word of mouth do not have many good things to say about the Varun Tej film.