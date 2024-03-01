Updated March 1st, 2024 at 09:36 IST
Operation Valentine Early Reviews: Varun Tej Film Has A Stale Storyline But Good VFX, Say Netizens
Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Operation Valentine is an action flick starring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar.
Operation Valentine, featuring Varun Tej opposite former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, was released in theaters on 1st March. The film, based against the backdrop of the 2019 Balakot Air Strike,marks the former pageant winner's Telugu film debut. Besides Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar, the film also stars Navdeep and Mir Sarwar. Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada in his directorial debut, the early reviews of the movie are quite positive.
Operation Valentine reviews
The early reviews for the movie points towards a positive trend. Most moviegoers who caught the morning shows are raving about the aerial action set pieces, the mind blowing VFX as well as the haunting background score. A user on X posted, “Top Notch Visuals, VFX and thumping score. #VarunTej shines as wing commander and this is one of his best performances. The decent first half and extraordinary 2nd half”.
Another user said, “ #OperationValentine : Blockbuster Patriotic Thriller. Decent 1st half and top notch second half. The entire film filled with goosebump moments. Air strikes, awestruck visuals - kirrack Anthe. Varun Tej delivers career best performance while other actors excelled in their roles.”
Praises for the second half
A common consensus from the early reviews is that the second half of the movie is a scene-stealer and actor Varun Tej excels in his role, while shouldering the film. An X user posted, “Goosebumps Experience. Mesmerized by the first half & 2nd half is the soul for the film. I was glued to the screen for the breathtaking visuals! VarunTej shines in this patriotic thriller! Well-defined character arcs and a compelling story narrated.”
“After a long time , i watched a good content movie in telugu, #OperationValentine. This film makes u feel proud as a telugite. #VarunTej is perfect in his role and his acting is superb. Overall a Hit movie.”, posted another user.
Published March 1st, 2024 at 09:36 IST
