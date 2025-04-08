All About Pawan Kalyan's Family: DYK 'Power Star' Has Four Children, Got Divorced Twice, Is Now Married To A Russian Model

Pawan Kalyan's son Mark Shankar suffered burn injuries after a fire mishap at his school in Singapore. The Jana Sena Party confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter) and stated that he was rushed to a local hospital, where he has been receiving treatment. 8-year-old Mark was born in 2017 and is the youngest son of the actor-turned-politician. Know all about his other family members.

Meet Pawan Kalyan's family members

Pawan Kalyan tied the knot with Nandini in May 1997, However, the two got separated in just two years in 1999. They filed for a divorce in 2008, which led to Kalyan giving his first wife ₹5 crore as a one-time settlement. In 2001, the actor-politician was reported to be dating Renu Desai. They tied the knot in 2009 in an Arya Samaj ceremony at his residence in Jubilee Hills. They have a son and a daughter - Akira Nandan and Aadya. The couple also parted ways and got divorced in 2012.

Pawan Kalyan and wife Anna Lezhneva with kids Akira Nandan and Aadya | Image: X

Kalyan then married Russian model and actress Anna Lezhneva in September 2013. The couple is parents to a son and daughter, Mark Shankar Pawanovich and Polena Anjana Pawanova. Mark, is Pawan Kalyan's youngest son.

How is Pawan Kalyan related to the Mega family?

Pawan Kalyan is the younger brother of megastar Chiranjeevi. Politician and actor Pawan Kalyan, Nagendra Babu and Chiranjeevi are brothers. Their sisters are Vijaya Durga and Madhavi Rao. As a result, Pawan Kalyan is the uncle to Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Niharika Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej and others.

Allu-Konidela Family Tree | Image: Republic World