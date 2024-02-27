Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu Not Shelved, To Release In Two Parts

Hari Hara Veera Mallu starring Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby was earlier reported to be shelved. However, the film is in progress.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pawan Kalyan
Pawan Kalyan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hari Hara Veera Mallu starring Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol was earlier reported to be shelved. However, producer AM Rathnam recently addressed these rumours at a public gathering and revealed that the film has not been shelved. Instead, he announced that Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be released in two parts.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu poster | Image: X

 

Producer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu confirms the film is in progress

Since its inception in 2020, director Krish Jagarlamudi has been gearing up for his ambitious project Hari Hara Veera Mallu starring Pawan Kalyan. Recently, AM Rathnam gave an update on the film and stated that Pawan Kalyan will begin shooting for the film once he's done with campaigning for the Andhra Pradesh elections.

Advertisement
Hari Hara Veera Mallu poster | Image: X

 

"Hari Hara Veera Mallu will make him known as a Powerstar nationwide, not just in the Telugu states. He recently shot some scenes for the film and will resume after the elections," Rathnam said. He further added, "If I wanted to make money; I would’ve insisted on them completing the film within days. The film is set in the 17th century and it takes time."

Advertisement
Hari Hara Veera Mallu poster | Image: X

 

Hari Hara Veera Mallu maker calls out media for saying the film was shelved

During the public gathering, AM Rathnam called out a section of the people from media who earlier claimed that the Pawan Kalyan starrer was shelved. "I recently saw that a particular website claimed the film has been shelved. Had I responded, it would have been an issue," Rathnam said.

Meanwhile, he claimed that the VFX work for Hari Hara Veera Mallu starring Pawan Kalyan will take place in Iran, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other places. He also confirmed that Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be a two part movie.
 

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

15 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

19 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

21 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

21 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

21 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

21 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

21 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

21 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

21 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

21 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

21 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

21 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

2 days ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Reveals Names of 4 Indian Astronauts Picked For Gaganyaan Mission

    Science10 minutes ago

  2. Is Brown Rice A Healthy Substitute Of White Rice? Let's Find Out

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago

  3. Puma forecasts challenges amid currency pressure

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. Siddaramaiah Thanks Somasekhar; RLD MLAs Vote for BJP's Sanjay Seth

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Announces Names Of Astronauts Of Gaganyaan Mission

    Videos13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo