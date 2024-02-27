Advertisement

Hari Hara Veera Mallu starring Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol was earlier reported to be shelved. However, producer AM Rathnam recently addressed these rumours at a public gathering and revealed that the film has not been shelved. Instead, he announced that Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be released in two parts.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu poster | Image: X

Producer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu confirms the film is in progress

Since its inception in 2020, director Krish Jagarlamudi has been gearing up for his ambitious project Hari Hara Veera Mallu starring Pawan Kalyan. Recently, AM Rathnam gave an update on the film and stated that Pawan Kalyan will begin shooting for the film once he's done with campaigning for the Andhra Pradesh elections.

Advertisement

Hari Hara Veera Mallu poster | Image: X

"Hari Hara Veera Mallu will make him known as a Powerstar nationwide, not just in the Telugu states. He recently shot some scenes for the film and will resume after the elections," Rathnam said. He further added, "If I wanted to make money; I would’ve insisted on them completing the film within days. The film is set in the 17th century and it takes time."

Advertisement

Hari Hara Veera Mallu poster | Image: X

Hari Hara Veera Mallu maker calls out media for saying the film was shelved

During the public gathering, AM Rathnam called out a section of the people from media who earlier claimed that the Pawan Kalyan starrer was shelved. "I recently saw that a particular website claimed the film has been shelved. Had I responded, it would have been an issue," Rathnam said.

Meanwhile, he claimed that the VFX work for Hari Hara Veera Mallu starring Pawan Kalyan will take place in Iran, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other places. He also confirmed that Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be a two part movie.

