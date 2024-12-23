Pay The Stampede Victim At Least ₹20 Crore: Komatireddy To Allu Arjun After Pushpa 2's ₹2,000 Cr Box Office Collection

Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Row: Allu Arjun has been facing legal trouble ever since a 35-year-old woman lost her life during the premiere of his film on December 4. Most recently, cinematography minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy urged the actor to compensate the victim's family more generously since his recent release has garnered enormous commercial results. Speaking at a press conference, the minister demanded the actor should pay more than the ₹25 Crore he had promised the family.

Speaking to the press at a recent public even, cinematographer minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy spoke about the Pushpa 2 premiere stampede at Sandhya Theatre. As per Gulte, the minister blamed Allu Arjun for attending the event despite the police warning him not to. He alleged that the actor's act was one of "ignorance and negligence."

The minister shared, as per Gulte, “Allu Arjun was asked not to come to the theatre, but he did anyway. His open-top car show drove huge crowds, which resulted in the death of a mother named Revathi while her son was battling for his life. When the police intimated Allu Arjun about this, he still insisted on watching the film This is purely an act of ignorance and negligence." He added, “They are proudly saying that their film collected Rs 2000 crore and Rs 3000 crore. In that case, why can’t they pay the family of the deceased at least Rs 20 crore? This is my demand to Arjun, and the makers of that film to pay the family Rs 20 crore."

Allu Arjun's clarification on the theatre fiasco

Addressing the claims, Allu Arjun reiterated that it's "false" that he went to the theatre despite being denied permission by Hyderabad police and conducted a road show after the premiere. He said, "The theatre management had already sorted it out with the police. There was no road show or procession, I only came out of my car to wave at fans in the hope they would let my car pass."