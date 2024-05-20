Payal Rajput Accuses Rakshana Producers Of Not Clearing Her Dues, Banning Her From Telugu Industry

Advertisement

Payal Rajput, who rose to fame with her debut movie RX 100, has threatened legal action against the makers of Rakshana. The actress took to her social media handle and shared a long note opening up about how they have been threatening her to ban from the Telugu film industry.

Payal Rajput alleged Rakshana producers used 'inappropriate' language

On Sunday late, Payal took to her X handle and shared a long note sharing her ordeal with her followers. In her official statement, Payal wrote, "I have a film Rakshana shot in 2019 and 2020 originally named 5Ws. The release was delayed and now they're trying to benefit from my recent success without clearing due and demanding promotion presence. My team communicates my unavailability due to prior commitements, but they threaten to ban me from Telugu cinema."

She added that her team attempted to negotiate for digital promotion of the movie, suggesting clearing dues with compensation first, but they refused. Payal said it is "unacceptable" as they are using her name in a way that tarnishes her image. Not just this, in recent meetings, they used "inappropriate language" and asked the actress to showcase certain assets and if she didn't then they wouldn't accept the movie.

After these incidents, the actress is considering handling this matter legally as the producers are not settling the payments. They are planning to release the movie with her authorisation.

Who is Payal Rajput?

The actress primarily works in Telugu, Punjabi and Tamil films. She made her acting debut with the Hindi TV show Sapnon Se Bhare Naina in 2010. After working for a few years in the TV industry, she forayed into the film industry and started with a Punjabi movie Channa Mereya in 2017. She made her debut in the Telugu film industry with RX100 and earned raved reviews for her performance. She then went on to star in N.T.R: Kathanayakudu, RDX Love, Venky Mama and Anaganaga O Athidhi. She will be next seen in the Tamil language Golmaal.