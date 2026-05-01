Peddi On June 4: Toxic Postponement Reshuffles Release Calendar, Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer To Now Clash With Varun Dhawan's Hindi Film

After being delayed three times, the makers of Peddi have announced another release date for the movie. The Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is now scheduled to arrive on the big screens on June 4. It must be noted that this decision has been taken after Yash's pan-India release, Toxic, shifted from the June 4 release. The Telugu movie will now clash with Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Peddi makers announce new release date

A day after the makers of Toxic moved the Yash starrer from the June 4 release, Peddi took up the slot. The makers of the film moved swiftly to book the lucrative date before any other Telugu release. Sharing a new poster of the film, Ram Charan announced the news with the caption, "Meet #PEDDI on June 4th ❤️‍🔥See you in Cinemas."

The move comes amid rumours that Samantha Ruth Prabhu's next release is Maa Inti Bangaram, also looking to release on June 4. Though the movie was announced to release on May 15, the ongoing IPL might prompt its postponement, as per reports. The makers of Peddi beat Samantha to book the former release date of Toxic.



Also Read: Toxic Effect! Samantha's Maa Inti Bangaram To Clash With Her Citadel Co-Star Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai?

Peddi to now clash with Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

It almost seems to be set in stone that Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will not enjoy a solo release. The movie had earlier been been preponed to May 22 to avert a clash with Toxic. However, it moved back to the original date when Toxic announced a shift in its release date. At the time when Toxic makers announced their June 4 release, the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai did not take it lightly. They announced the change in the film's release date in a strongly-worded post on industry camaraderie. However, the movie, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Janhvi Kapoor, will now clash with Peddi. A reaction from the team of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is awaited.



Also Read: Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai Moves Back To Original Release Date, Varun Dhawan Thanks Yash For Resetting Calendar