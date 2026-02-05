Peddi: Ram Charan Starrer Skips March 2026 Release To Avoid Clash With Dhurandhar 2 And Toxic; New Date Announced

Dhurandhar has had an enduring impact on the audience and the box office to the point that filmmakers of upcoming movies are afraid to release their films around Dhurandhar 2's release date. Another movie releasing on March 19 is Yash's Toxic, a highly anticipated film for 2026. Since two big-budget movies are releasing, those who had announced a March release have postponed their movies to give enough space to Ranveer Singh and Yash starrers to enjoy at the box office. The new film to join the postponement list is Peddi. It is one of the highly anticipated films of 2026 starring Ram Charan in the lead.

Ram Charan's Peddi to now release on...

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ram Charan shared the new poster of Peddi and announced that the film will now hit the theatres on April 30. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on March 27."#PEDDI will see you on 30th APRIL, 2026," read the caption.

In the new poster, Ram Charan can be seen in a rugged look, donning a nose ring and blood all over him.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan has resumed the shooting of Peddi after welcoming twins, a baby boy and a baby girl. The actor and his wife, Upasana Kamineni, embraced parenthood for the second time on January 31. They are also parents to their 2-year-old daughter, Klin Kaara.

The whole mega family is elated at the birth of the twins and is preparing for a lavish and huge celebration.

All about Peddi

Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, the rural action drama also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar and Divyendu Sharma in key roles. Last month, Boman Irani also joined the project. Peddi is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings under the banner Vriddhi Cinemas.

