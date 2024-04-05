×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 19:54 IST

Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Kalki 2898 AD Postponed Due To Lok Sabha Polls, Official Announcement Soon

Disha Patani and Prabhas were recently in Italy to shoot for the film Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. As per reports, the film has been pushed.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kalki
Kalki | Image:IMDb
  • 2 min read
Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. However, fans awaiting the film are in for a disappointment as the movie is reported to have been postponed. Directed by Nag Ashwin the film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan. 

Kalki 2898 AD pushed due to Lok Sabha polls?

It looks like fans have to wait a little longer to watch Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2898 AD on the big screen, as the film's release has been postponed because of the Lok Sabha polls 2024. A source revealed to ANI, that the film, which was supposed to be out on May 9, will now hit the theatres on a new date. The makers will soon make an official statement regarding the change in the release date. Recently, Nag Ashwin opened up about Kalki 2898 AD at an event at IIT Bombay.

The director said, “In India, we do not have a lot of sci-fi films. We have done a few time travel films. This one is different because it's in a whole separate world on its own. Also, in the international sense, it is new because we have not seen India in a future setting or dystopian setting. So now we don't have to look at London and New York being born, now we can see our cities also.”

Will Kalki 2898 AD clash with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2? 

There are murmurs suggesting a clash with Allu Arjun's highly anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule, slated for August 15, 2024, leading to a brewing showdown in the Tollywood industry. Amidst this buzz, 123Telugu reveals that distributors are reportedly urging the Kalki 2898 AD team to explore alternative release dates and are still awaiting a decision from the producers.

Backed by Vyjayanthi Movies in a star-studded ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, and Pasupathy, this mythological science fiction film will be composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The journey of Kalki 2898 AD has been marked by eager anticipation but has also faced its share of hurdles. Delays in shooting schedules, Prabhas' injury, and extensive VFX work have contributed to setbacks. However, there is no official announcement by the team regarding the delay of the film which was scheduled to release on May 9. 

(With inputs from ANI) 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 19:54 IST

