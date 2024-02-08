Prabhas, Disha Patani To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD is inching closer towards its release. The Prabhas starrer will arrive on the big screens on May 9 also boasts of a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and rumoured cameos from Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, Nani, Mrunal Thakur and SS Rajamouli. Meanwhile, a new update from the movie is sure to leave the fans excited.

A romantic track to be shot in Europe

According to a report in 123Telugu, Disha Patani, who is playing a pivotal role in Kalki 2898 AD will be joining Prabhas for a song shoot in Europe soon. Santosh Narayanan has composed a romantic number for the two actors, shooting for which take place in various locations abroad. The team is planning to execute the shoot soon, according to reports.

With this update, the nature of Disha's role is in Kalki 2898 AD has raised expectations of the fans. Till now, Deepika Padukone's presence in the movie has stoked curiosity and Disha's role was being downplayed. She did not even feature in the teaser that was launched by the makers last year. With her shooting a romantic song with Prabhas, it will be interesting to witness how their chemistry pans out.

Kalki 2898 AD details

According to the makers, the logline of the film reads: "The story that ended 6000 years ago. Begins May 9th, 2024. The future unfolds." The magnum opus, which was greenlit as Project K in 2020, promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema, according to the makers.

The film’s official title, Kalki 2898-AD, was announced by the makers at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in July 2023. It is produced by Aswini Dutt, the founder of Vyjayanthi Movies.