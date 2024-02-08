English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 01:07 IST

Prabhas, Disha Patani To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

While its unclear what role Disha Patani will play in the Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD, it seems like there might be a romantic angle involving them.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kalki 2898 AD
Kalki 2898 AD | Image:x
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD is inching closer towards its release. The Prabhas starrer will arrive on the big screens on May 9 also boasts of a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and rumoured cameos from Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, Nani, Mrunal Thakur and SS Rajamouli. Meanwhile, a new update from the movie is sure to leave the fans excited.

A romantic track to be shot in Europe

According to a report in 123Telugu, Disha Patani, who is playing a pivotal role in Kalki 2898 AD will be joining Prabhas for a song shoot in Europe soon. Santosh Narayanan has composed a romantic number for the two actors, shooting for which take place in various locations abroad. The team is planning to execute the shoot soon, according to reports.

With this update, the nature of Disha's role is in Kalki 2898 AD has raised expectations of the fans. Till now, Deepika Padukone's presence in the movie has stoked curiosity and Disha's role was being downplayed. She did not even feature in the teaser that was launched by the makers last year. With her shooting a romantic song with Prabhas, it will be interesting to witness how their chemistry pans out.  

Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD details

According to the makers, the logline of the film reads: "The story that ended 6000 years ago. Begins May 9th, 2024. The future unfolds." The magnum opus, which was greenlit as Project K in 2020, promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema, according to the makers.

Advertisement

The film’s official title, Kalki 2898-AD, was announced by the makers at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in July 2023. It is produced by Aswini Dutt, the founder of Vyjayanthi Movies.

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 23:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE: Nation Heads to Polls

    World10 minutes ago

  2. Congress to Counter NDA's 'White Paper' with ‘Black Paper’?

    Politics News10 minutes ago

  3. INDI Falling Apart: Tussle In Jammu and Kashmir After Bihar, Bengal

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago

  4. Trent hits 52-week high; analysts forecast 30-31% CAGR growth

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. Sensex, Nifty rise ahead of RBI's repo rate stance

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement