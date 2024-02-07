Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 23:34 IST

Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' Entry Song Scrapped By Music Director Santhosh Narayanan, Here's Why

Prabhas, who recently saw through the release of pan-India film Salaar, is gearing up for the release of his next, Kalki 2898 AD, also a pan-India project.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kalki 2898 AD
Kalki 2898 AD | Image:x
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Prabhas is currently riding high on the success of his last theatrical release, Salaar. Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire released in theatres on December 22 and went onto mint ₹615.5 crores at the worldwide box office. The actor is now gearing up for the release of his next, the mythologically inspired Nag Ashwin sci-fi project, Kalki 2898 AD, about which an interesting update has come forth.

Kalki 2898 AD's music director shares an interesting update about the film


The musical score for Nag Ashwin's ambitious project, Kalki 2898 AD, is being composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The music director, as per a 123Telugu report, has revealed that though the introductory music for Prabhas' character has already been composed, he is completely reworking the same. The reason behind this move, Narayanan reveals, is that he wants the introductory music for Prabhas to reflect his mass appeal. Narayanan also went onto call Prabhas a 'phenomenon'.

He said, "Prabhas is a phenomenon. I am creating something very special for Prabhas’ intro in the movie. I am redoing the intro work as it has to be big, and it has to be mass." Kalki 2898 AD will  release in theatres on May 9. the film will feature Prabhas along side big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone.

Prabhas is currently working on Maruthi's The Raja Saab


Director Maruthi, who is helming the Prabhas led The Raja Saab, recently participated in the teaser launch event of the film, True Lover. At the event, the director was posed with several questions regarding the release date and plot of The Raja Saab. Surprisingly, the director redirected all conversation towards Kalki 2898 AD.

He emphasized how the Nag Ashwin directorial will be an important film that everybody must watch. From the looks of it, any crucial update about The Raja Saab will now only come after the release of Kalki 2898 AD.

Published February 5th, 2024 at 23:34 IST

