Updated January 31st, 2024 at 19:35 IST

Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD US Release Hurdles To Impact Its Box Office Collection?

While all eyes are on how the film starring some of the biggest names in Indian cinema turns out, Kalki 2898 AD is faced with a big hurdle with its US release.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kalki 2898AD
Kalki 2898 AD | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Pan-India star Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD. The film is set is for its grand theatrical release on May 9 worldwide. While all eyes are on how the film directed by Nag Ashwin and starring some of the biggest names in Indian cinema turns out, Kalki 2898 AD is seemingly faced with a big problem with its US release.

Hollywood biggie to affect Kalki 2898 AD release

Prabhas enjoys a massive fan base in the US. His releases, including the latest one -- Salaar-- have turned out to be big money spinners in the US and Canada markets. However, on May 9, when Kalki 2898 AD will release, Hollywood film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will also be hitting the big screens. This will affect Kalki 2898 AD release strategy in IMAX.

Reportedly, 20th Century Studios has blocked all IMAX screens in the US and Canada for two weeks in May. This will pose as a big problem for the makers of Prabhas' film and the box office business is likely to be affected.

Prabhas' Salaar release strategy changed during last minute

When Prabhas' Salaar hit the big screens in the US last year in December, the makers chose not to release it in IMAX. This came as a big surprise as when the Prashanth Neel directorial was set to release in September 2023, the IMAX release was being promoted hugely. It will be interesting to see how Kalki 2898 AD will do in the US with this unexpected roadblock coming up in its way.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 19:35 IST

