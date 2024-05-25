Advertisement

Prabhas upcoming big banner venture, Kalki 2898 AD, has been through its own fair share of trials and tribulations. Right from leaks from the sets to unprecedented delays, the film appears to have weathered much in the runup to its release. However, the film is now gearing up for an end of June release, following peak election season. Ahead of the same, Prabhas has shared some insight on his personal life.

Is Prabhas tying the knot anytime soon?



A recent Instagram story upload by Prabhas, sent his fans into a tizzy as it strongly hinted at "someone very special" in his life. Though this was followed up with no clarifications as such, the one-liner posted by the actors, had Tollywood fans convinced that Prabhas would soon be introducing his lady love to the world. However, no such plan appears to be on the cards for the actor so far.

Inkoka padhi 1000 CR cinemalu tesina eyanaki Ego and Attitude ravu ra ❤️❤️❤️#Prabhas #Kalki2898AD pic.twitter.com/4bsU7MUSvG — M A N I  (@Manirebelism)



At a recent media event, Prabhas directly addressed the conjecture at hand. The actor affirmed how marriage is not really on his mind as of now. He even attributed his reason to not wanting to tie the knot as he would presumably upset his rather sizeable female fan base. He said, “I am not getting married soon because I don't want to hurt the feelings of my female fans.”

Prabhas unveils 'Bujji'



The Hyderabad event at which Prabhas made his big statement was actually a promotional event organised in lieu of promoting Kalki 2898 AD. The event was specifically geared towards the unveiling of Bujji - the vehicle constructed to fit the world of the Nag Ashwin directorial. More than a vehicle for Prabhas' Bhairava, Bujji is essentially a robot with a personality of its own.

Interestingly, Bujji has been voiced by Keerthy Suresh. Kalki 2898 AD will release in theatres on June 27.