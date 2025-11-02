Prasanth Varma Breaks Silence On Dispute With HanuMan Producer: Allegations Made Against Me Are All False...

For a few days, reports have surfaced that many Tollywood producers, including HanuMan’s production company M/S Primeshow Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., had filed a complaint at the Telugu Film Chamber alleging that director Prasanth Varma took advances but failed to deliver films. As the matter intensified, the filmmaker finally addressed these speculations and set the record straight.

Prasanth Varma breaks the silence over the controversy with HanuMan producer

Prasanth shared a note on X(formerly Twitter) stating that several social media pages and media outlets were circulating the complaint filed by the production house, but only a selective part of his response had been shared. He condemned the act, saying, “It has come to my notice that certain media portals, social media pages and news channels have published, broadcast and circulated a complaint filed by m/s Primeshow Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., as well as only a selective part of my reply thereto. I strongly condemn this motivated and irresponsible dissemination of one-sided, incomplete and unverified material. The dispute between me and m/s Primeshow Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. is presently pending and under consideration before the Telugu Film Chamber/Telugu Film Directors' association and is therefore sub-judice.”

He further explained that once a matter is taken to an industry forum, all parties must avoid discussing it publicly. “Once a matter has been placed before an industry forum for adjudication/conciliation, all parties are expected to allow the forum to do its work and not to try the dispute in the media. Any attempt to publish internal pleadings, emails, agreements or financial details at this stage amounts to interference with the proceedings and is clearly intended to prejudice public opinion,” he wrote.

Prasanth urged the media to stop reporting on the issue until the Film Chamber releases its decision. He stated, “I categorically state that the allegations made against me are all false, baseless and retaliatory.”

In conclusion, he appealed to the media to avoid spreading speculative content, saying, “I request all the media houses, digital platforms, social media channels and news channels to refrain from publishing speculative and incomplete content concerning this matter and further request to await the outcome of the proceedings before the Telugu Film Chamber.”

Prasanth Varma Vs K Niranjan Reddy controversy

Recent reports suggest that the HanuMan filmmaker allegedly received advances of about ₹80-₹100 crore from top producers for incomplete projects. He is also suggested to have overcommitted himself to PVCU ventures, investing heavily in a studio.

