Prasanth Varma is currently basking in the success of his film HanuMan. Achieving the status of the biggest Sankranthi hit in 92 years of Tollywood history, the film's gross has surpassed 260 crores with projections nearing 300 crores by the end of its run. The film is headlined by Teja Sajja and a sequel for the same is in the works.

HanuMan director wants to cast Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma seems to have big plans for the film’s sequel. In a recent interview, the director expressed a desire to collaborate with Chiranjeevi. However, he asserted that the megastar had become busy after his Padma Vibhushan honour, and so he could not meet him. He also continued that he would meet him once he was free to discuss the film.

The director said, “There is a possibility of casting Chiru sir as Lord Hanuman. After getting honoured with Padma Vibhushan, sir became very busy. I wanted to meet him, but many bigwigs are meeting him currently. I feel tense to meet sir at this moment. As soon as he gets free, I will go and meet Chiranjeevi Garu.”

HanuMan director wants Mahesh Babu to play Lord Ram

In the same interview, Prasanth Varma also expressed a wish to cast Mahesh Babu in the role of Lord Ram. The actor has recently delivered the hit film Guntur Kaaram, which clashed with HanuMan at the box office on Sankranthi. The HanuMan director said that he would also like Mahesh Babu to be a part of the film’s sequel and play Lord Ram.

He said, “And I have already said this before. It would be great if Mahesh Babu Garu played Lord Ram’s role. He will be the right fit to play Lord Ram. Our team has already created a few edits of him as Ram. Let’s see how everything goes.” Prasanth’s comments are doing rounds on the internet and if it turns out to be true, Jai Hanuman will be one of the biggest films of all time.