Filmmaker Prasanth Varma's Telugu film HanuMan, starring Tejja Sajja, debuted as a box office hit. The film was well-received across India. It also raised the expectations for its sequel, Jai Hanuman. On the occasion of Ram Navami, Prasanth Varma released a poster for the sequel and promised "a film to celebrate for a lifetime."

Prasanth Varma shares Jai Hanuman poster

HanuMan ended with Lord Hanuman promising Lord Ram. The final scene was a mid-long shot of Lord Ram sitting on a massive rock and Lord Hanuman kneeling in front of him, his hand in Lord Ram's as a sign of promise. The new poster features a close-up of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman's hands.

Prasanth Varma shared the new poster and wrote, "वचनं धर्मस्य रक्षणं 🙏Wishing everyone a very Happy & Blessed #RamNavami ❤️On this sacred occasion and with the divine blessings of Lord Rama, this is my promise to all the audience across the globe to give you an experience like never before & a film to celebrate for a lifetime 🤗🙏 This is going to be a special one for all of us."

Teja Sajja to not lead HanuMan sequel?

Recent reports suggest that the cast of the film Jai Hanuman will undergo a major change. The change in question is Teja Sajja not headlining the project. While an Aakashvaani update shares that the actor will be reprising his role of Hanumanthu in the form of a cameo, Jai Hanuman will feature a new lead altogether.

Reports are hinting at a notable name in the industry as opposed to an up-and-coming one who will be headlining Jai Hanuman. Jai Hanuman has been in the works for a while with the sequel being planned out even before the release of HanuMan. The film's strong box office report has elicited a swift sequel announcement to the public.